Pakistan is the only country where terrorism is seeing a downward trend: Ch Nisar

The Interior Minister visited FC HQ, Torkham border

Says government is trying to eliminate terrorism completely

New wings of FC will be raised by next year

Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan said on Wednesday that Pakistan was the only country in the world where terrorism was seeing a downward trend. He also said that the government was making untiring efforts to eliminate the remnants of terrorism from the country.

Talking to media persons after visiting Torkhum border at Landi Kotal in Khyber Agency here on Wednesday, the Interior Minister said the incidents of terrorism have been significantly reduced in the country due to effective policies of the federal government and sacrifices of our valiant security forces.

The interior minister also visited Michni Check Post at Landi Kotal, Khyber Agency, and headquarters of FC at Bala Hisar Fort in Peshawar.

“The graph of terrorism has seen a significant downward trend in the country due to government’s result oriented policies and persistent and timely actions of our security forces,” he remarked.

Pakistan has consistently seen a decline in number of terrorism incidents over the past few years. According to US Department of State’s annual report on terrorism, the total number of terrorist attacks reported in Pakistan decreased 45%, total number of deaths decreased 39%, and the total number of people injured decreased 53% in comparison to 2014.

He said majority of terrorists have been exterminated due to successful Zarb-e-Azab operation while those who escaped from the wrath of security forces had crossed the border, adding that they are the ones ‘who enter Pakistan and play with the lives of our innocent people’.

To counter this challenge, he said, efforts are being made to secure and monitor the long and porous Pakistan-Afghan border.

The Interior Minister said the government has decided to control and monitor the movement of people on border by establishing six controlled routes by 2020.

Ch Nisar said that terrorism was yet to be exterminated completely and close coordination among all the stakeholders was required to that.

He clarified that no terrorist network was operating in Khyber Agency and the writ of government has been completely restored.

The Interior Minister said Pakistan and Afghanistan have historical, cultural and religious relations as the former had welcomed over 3.5 million Afghan refugees when the USSR invaded Afghanistan.

He said whenever an incident of terrorism takes place in Afghanistan, unfortunately Pakistan is blamed without any evidence and investigation, which is totally unjustified.

He said allegations leveled on the instigation of our enemies are not acceptable to us. Ch Nisar said that Pakistan is a powerful and resourceful country with one of the most professional army in the world, adding that nobody can dictate terms or defeat us.

He said, “We should all forget previous mistakes and look forward for progress and prosperity of the region.”

He said that tribal people had faced the brunt of terrorism with steadfastness and courage and appreciated their extended cooperation and support in establishment of peace in FATA.

The tribal elders of Khyber Agency and Landi Kotal also met with the Interior Minister for the solution of their problems.

Chaudhry Nisar visits Michni Check Post

The Interior Minister also visited Michni Check Post where he was briefed regarding overall security situation and measure taken by Frontier Corps for effective border management with Afghanistan at Torkham crossing point in Khyber Agency.

The interior minister appreciated efforts of the FC for effective border management saying he was happy over peace in bordering town of Landi Kotal and credited it to FC, said a press release issued here by FC Media Cell.

Speaking on the occasion, Ch Nisar said history was filled bravery and valiant efforts of FC for peace. He said that martyrdom of 1,824 FC jawans in the line of duty was a proof of their dedication for motherland.

To bolster security, Chaudhry Nisar said new wings of FC would be operational by July next year.

IG FC, Major General Shaheen Mazhar Mehmud briefed the interior minister about the performance and achievements of the FC.

Nisar visits FC headquarters

Minister for Interior Chaudry Nisar Ali Khan visited Frontier Corps (FC) headquarters at Bala Hisar Fort on Wednesday.

Nisar laid wreath at the martyrs’ monument and offered fateha for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

FC authorities briefed the minister about the role of FC in operation Zarb-e-Azb, sacrifices of FC troops for country’s defence and operational preparedness of the force.