PAC grills ministries of IT and foreign affairs

Members of Public Account Committee (PAC) directed officials of Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunications to conduct inquires into the matter of inordinate delays in projects that in turn result in non capitalisation of expenditures here in Islamabad the other day. The committee met under the chairmanship of convener Naveed Qamar, MNA.

Officials told committee that NTC incurred an expenditure of Rs 344.769 million on the project of optical fibre based transmission link between Keti Bandar/Port Qasim to Jiwani. PAC issued orders to make final inquires and take decision against the culprits and report PAC in the next meeting. It also directed NTC to recover outstanding dues of Rs 98.548 million from various designated customers. The committee also instructed to cut off the lines if they fail to pay their dues within three days, and report the committee.

Furthermore, PAC has referred the issue of Special Communication Organisation (SCO) to Finance Division for regularisation of expenditure.

The committee asked the Telephone Industries of Pakistan (TIP) to report PAC within 45 days about the inquiry over non recovery of outstanding dues on account of electricity and Sui gas charges and colony board sharing of Rs 53.485 million. It was decided to arrange a special meeting with Universal Services Fund Company (USF) to discuss the issues related to Mansehra and Dadu lot and service subsidy agreement (SSA) in detail.

The committee took strict notice of the poor accounting system at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and asked it to bring its accounts on SAP system and directed it to hire qualified and trained staff for its missions abroad. The members also directed the ministry to expedite adjustment of travelling allowance and daily allowance worth Rs 111.200 million, get them audited and report back in the next meeting.