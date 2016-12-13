‘Afghan Messi’ finally meets his hero

An Afghan boy who became an online hit after wearing a homemade shirt bearing Lionel Messi’s famous number 10 has finally met his hero.

A photograph of six-year-old Murtaza Ahmadi wearing the shirt made from a striped blue plastic bag went viral in January and ended with the boy receiving a signed shirt from the Barcelona striker.

But now the pair have come face to face in Doha, according to Qatar’s World Cup organising committee.

Barcelona are in Qatar to play a friendly against Al Ahli.

“The image the world wanted to see,” tweeted the Supreme Committee on Tuesday. “The six-year old boy who dreamed of meeting his hero, #Messi, finally comes true.”

Ahmadi, who comes from the Jaghori District, in the eastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan, was forced to flee the country to Pakistan in May.

Murtaza was finally identified as the boy in the picture after his uncle, Azim Ahmadi, an Afghan living in Australia, put BBC Trending in touch with his brother, Arif – the young devoted Messi fan’s father.