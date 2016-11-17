Balu Mahi’s trailer is out, leaves audience excited for the movie

The first look at Balu Mahi, starring Osman Khalid Butt and Ainy Jaffry, is out now.

Scheduled to release in February 2017, the romantic drama is directed by Haissam Hussain and produced by Sadia Jabbar and the cast includes model Sadaf Kanwal and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who makes a cameo appearance.

The one-minute clip shows the first look of the Haissam Hussain directorial as well the first glimpse of Jaffri and Butt as an on-screen couple. The teaser features a qawwali ‘Rang De Chunar’, composed by Sahir Ali Bagga and sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan.

The song opens with a festive scene with Jafri and Butt racing through candles and oil lamps.

While the first poster of the film bore an uncanny resemblance to the 2015’s epic Bollywood saga Bajirao Mastani, the teaser looks very similar to Bin Roye‘s Tere Bina Jeena.

It attempts to portray Lahore and northern Pakistan on a larger-than-life canvas and celebrate romance in a unique manner.



Judging by the glossy visuals this film is going to be a treat!