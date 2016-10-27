Containers to seal ‘Red Zone’ ahead of PTI’s Islamabad lock-down

The federal government has decided to raise a fortress of containers to block roads leading to Red Zone as a strategy to prevent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters from entering the area on November 2.

According to reports, the government has started to make arrangements for coping with PTI’s protest in the federal capital.

However, containers have started to arrive in Islamabad which will be used to block various localities of the federal capital.

The elite force commandos will be deployed at several roads of the federal capital and various state buildings. Commandos have been directed to set up surprise check-points every now and then.

Earlier, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has called on his party workers to lay siege to Islamabad on Nov 2 until Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif resigns or presents himself for accountability in the backdrop of the Panama Papers leaks.

Read more: PTI’s Islamabad protest will be held at any cost: Imran Khan