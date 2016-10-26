Premium home furnishing brand, Marina Home, opens in Islamabad

Marina Home finally opens its doors for the denizens of Islamabad. Marina Home Interiors is a home-grown interiors retail chain based in Dubai and operating in eight countries worldwide. It entered Pakistan first in Lahore back in January last year; Marina Home has now opened its doors in Islamabad’s Aabpara Market. Sprawling in nature and located in the biggest shopping malls in the UAE, Marina Home is a household name synonymous with quality, creativity and a strong inspirational value.

The launch of new showroom was celebrated vibrantly on October 25, 2016, amongst the inner circles of local residents, interior designers, and architects.

Marina Home’s forte is the sensible fusion of modern and rustic, avant-garde and exotic, contemporary and vintage, creatively put together epitomizing a new realm of co-existence in design. A display of cross-cultural influences, Marina Home creates a true eclectic ambience seamlessly blending design with functionality. Marina Home has brought fusion to home decor.

“We are a Dubai based brand already opened in Lahore. We are dealing in exotic furniture and people are taking interest in our collection, we are also planning to open in Karachi as well,” said Marina Home’s Country Head Rihanna Rajput. When asked what separates Marina Homes from others, she said that Marina Homes is offering very fashionable, signature pieces of furniture that are unrivalled in Pakistan.

Hamza Tarar, consultant interior designer, said that Marina Homes is striving to provide more than a retail store. “We will help people to design their spaces and realise their dreams,” said Tarar.