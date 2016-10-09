BJP creating drama of ‘surgical strikes’ to gain political mileage: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati lashed out at the Modi government for creating the drama of ‘surgical strikes’ across the Line of Control (LoC) to gain political mileage.

Addressing a massive rally in Lucknow on the 10th death anniversary of its founder Kanshi Ram on Sunday, Mayawati said that the Modi government is hiding their failure by creating the drama of ‘surgical strikes’ to gain political mileage ahead of Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections.

She said that Muslims should not waste their vote as there is infighting in Samajwadi Party, and Congress lacks a voter base in UP.

“Ever since the BJP government has come at the centre, Muslims and other minorities are being subjected to bias. The minority status of Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia is being snatched away,” she said.

The BSP chief alleged: “Communal forces are becoming stronger and Muslims are being targeted in the name of ‘gau raksha’ (cow protection) and religious conversion.”