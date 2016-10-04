The approval by the Chief Minister Punjab for setting up of a ‘Road Safety Authority’ in the province is welcoming as the move will help reduce traffic woes and avert road accidents. The new authority will be empowered to take immediate measures with respect to driving licensing system, vehicle fitness system, vehicle registration, traffic engineering and last but not the least database and management system. It is pertinent to mention here that modern road safety system in Punjab will be created on the patterns of Swedish model. The plan to add road safety measures in curriculums is also commendable as it will help create awareness among the masses. Since the issuance of bogus driving licensing is on rise and we find record increase in vehicular pollution which has enwreathed the road networks all across the province therefore, the initiative taken by the government is certainly big not in terms of cost or size but with regard to road safety and preservation of environment. It is hoped that the government will remain sincere in its efforts to preserve not only the environment but lives of the people as well.

Saqib Ali

Lahore