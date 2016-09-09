News about Azhar Ali leaving the captaincy false: Family sources

Family sources of Pakistan one day cricket team’s captain Azhar Ali told that news circulating in media about Azhar Ali’s resignation from captaincy were baseless and that Azhar Ali would wait for Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision.

Earlier, news was spreading in the media that Azhar Ali has decided to leave the captaincy after PCB has pressurised him on bad performance of one day cricket team against England.

Azhar Ali has consulted with his family and friends about leaving the captaincy after facing immense criticism from senior cricketers and media.

Sources also said that Azhar Ali would officially resign from the captaincy after his arrival in Pakistan on September 10.