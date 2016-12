In Balochistan there is a lack of scholarships for the student to apply for, in order to get better or higher education. Nearly 45% of Balochis are educated but most of Balochis belong to poor families. When scholarships are provided, those will be limited. I request to government to give scholarships for Baloch students so that the Baloch people should go across the country and have a shining future.

Mehraj Altaf

Turbat