Exhibition of calligraphy in Defence

A calligraphy exhibition of art pieces prepared by Lieutenant General (r) Humayun Khan Bangash was held at Defence Services Officers Mess on Tuesday.

Lieutenant General (r) Humayun Khan Bangash, former Commander Lahore Corps and Pakistan’s ex envoy to Turkey joined the calligraphy department of Institute of Traditional Studies and Art at Lahore after retirement and he has been ardently pursuing his passion for learning this traditional Islamic Art since then. His art pieces are based on the Khat-e-Suls script of calligraphy.

They depict his originality of ideas, while following the rules of Khat-e- Suls in portraying Quranic verses in its true colour and meaning. This not only touches the eyes but also the heart thus mesmerising and inspiring the viewer to revisit the past Muslim glory in the sub continent in general and the Islamic world in particular.

Humayun Khan Bangash, through the medium of his calligraphic pieces, has done a great service especially to the youth to attract and encourage them to take greater pride in their own heritage, art and culture which is much superior and is marveled by the west.