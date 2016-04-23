19 killed, 40 hospitalised after consuming poisonous sweetmeat

Ninetenn people, including five real brothers from a family, died after consuming poisonous sweet while their 40 relatives are still under treatment in hospitals in Multan and Layyah, police officials said on Friday.

Reportedly, Umer Hayat was celebrating the birth of his first grandson in Chak No 105, Fatehpur, Layyah district but poisonous sweet turned it into a gloomy situation.

According to Muhammad Ali Zia, the district police officer for Layyah, six people died in Layyah and four in Multan. Eight people admitted to Multan’s Nishtar Hospital are stated to be in critical condition while 32 others are under treatment at Layyah’s District Headquarters Hospital.

“We have arrested Khalid Mehmood who had supplied poisonous sweet to Umer Hayat,” DPO Zia said.

Nishtar Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ashiq Malik said that “of 35 people shifted to the hospital from Fatehpur four died while eight are in precarious condition but we are trying to save them all.”

The deceased were identified as five real brothers Muhammad Irfan (20), Shahbaz (4), Ramzan (22), Sikandar and Khizar Hayat, and Abdul Ghafoor, Muhammad Amir, Muhammad Hafeez, Adil and Muhammad Niaz.

Those brought for treatment in Nishtar Hospital included Sher Muhammad, Bashir Ahmed, Khizar Hayat, Sikandar Hayat, Muhammad Amin, Muhammad Irshad , Sardar Ali, Zahida, Adnan, Farzana Bibi, Erum Bibi, Muhammad Sajjad, Haseeb, Sarwar Ali, Hamza, Aisha, Sanwal, Adnan Ali, Hananin, Akbar Ali, Ismail, Gulnaz, Salma, Hameeda Bibi Muhammad Ashraf, Allah Ditta and Nazakat Ali.

District Food Inspector Hanif Mohsin has lodged a complaint against the sweets merchant. “The sweets shop has been sealed and samples have been taken for tests,” EDO Health Dr Amir Abdullah added.