6 home remedies for dandruff and hair fall in winter

With winter comes itchy scalp, dandruff and hair fall. Using curd and lemon or getting a hot oil massage during the cold months could be an answer to all your beauty needs.

Indian hair expert Rahul Agarwal provides some of the best solutions to all your hair problems with the following home remedies:

Curd and lemon

This combination acts as a natural conditioner during the winter season and helps you to reduce hair fall. It cures dryness of the scalp and reduces dandruff. Squeeze a few drops of lemon in curd and apply on your hair as a mask. Let it dry and then rinse it with water.

Hot oil massage

To regain strength and shine of your hair, massage your scalp with hot oil. It nourishes the hair cuticles and protects your scalp against winter winds.

Oil and camphor

Mix a small amount of camphor and oil and apply it on your scalp to reduce dandruff and itchiness on the scalp.

Steam

This helps you regain the moisture content and strengthens your hair. It opens the follicles of hair so that they can absorb more nutrients. Above all, steam helps in healthy hair growth, reduces hair fall and makes them shine.

Neem and coconut oil

It acts as anti-fungal oil against the fungus that affects scalp making it extremely itchy. Neem and coconut oil together becomes an antiseptic against dandruff and scalp irritation.

Neem paste and curd

Apply a mixture of a neem leaf paste with curd on the scalp to reduce hair fall. It also prevents grey roots and boosts up hair growth.