Punjab govt to purchase 40 vehicles from WHO funding

In a surprise move, the Punjab Health Department has decided to purchase 40 single-cabin vehicles for the top officials from funds granted by the World Health Organisation (WHO), a private TV channel reported on Thursday.

In official record, the vehicles will be used for ‘Extended Programme for Immunization (EPI).’ However, practically these cars will be used by the government officials and for their protocol.

As a replacement, vehicles purchased between 2008 and 2011 for various development projects will be used for the health purpose. These cars are reportedly in very bad condition. Moreover, the Health Department will also purchase 1,645 motorcycles for the project.

According to the report of TV channel, the vehicles will be transferred in the fleet of cars used at CM Secretariat and residence of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Jati Umra without any documentation.

It was learnt that a meeting had decided to bring new vehicles purchased for any project under the use of CM Secretariat and other officials while the matter will be covered by allocating old vehicles for the project concerned. The report further claimed that use of vehicles in any particular field would not be mentioned in the summary.

On the other hand, Punjab health officials have claimed that 40 single-cabin vehicles are being purchased for EPI focal persons whereas motorcycles will be provided to vaccinators. The EPI is a disease prevention activity aiming at reducing illness, disability and mortality from childhood diseases preventable by immunization. The global target of the Programme is to immunise over 95 percent of infants and child-bearing-age females.