Pakistan’s largest welfare foundation, the Edhi Foundation on Tuesday declined assistance from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to Anwar Kazmi, a spokesman of the Edhi Foundation, Abdul Sattar Edhi has thanked Mr Modi and politely declined to accept his financial help.

The offer of RS 10 million came earlier as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had thanked Edhi Foundation on Geeta’s safe return to India after spending nearly a decade with the foundation who cared for her.