TEVTA to provide free registration to 14,000 uncertified skilled people

TEVTA will provide free registration to 14,000 uncertified skilled people through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) program during this year.

Encouraging response has been received in 2nd phase of RPL program. During the last two weeks, 6000 uncertified skilled people have been registered across the province of the Punjab with Trade Testing Board (TTB). This was stated by Chairperson TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh while addressing the meeting to review the progress of 2nd phase of RPL for uncertified skilled force through Ustad Shagird Sytem here Monday at TEVTA Secretariat.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that under this program, uncertified skilled workforce will get certification after passing theory and practical test of concerned trade. After successful launching of RPL in 1st phase, 15 demand driven vocational trades have been offered in 2nd phase to uncertified skilled workforce working under Ustad Shagird System. This program was designed as per requirement of national and international market. Candidates having minimum 18 years with 2 years industry experience, evidence of any earlier training, record of employment, use of skills and reference from the employer have been registered. Integrated assessment (knowledge, skill and attitude) theory & practical are the basis for self-assessment.

Chairperson TEVTA further said that it is completely free of cost and help those who could not acquire skills from formal technical education system. He informed that 15 vocational short courses include Auto Electrician, Auto CAD (Civil), Machine Embroidery, Mason, Plumber & Sanitary Installer, Electrician, Auto Mechanic (Petrol), Tailoring, Steel Fixer, Welder, Machinist, Motorcycle Mechanic, HVACR, Beautician and Building Painter are being offered for registration. The certificate will be accepted at National and International level as certified skilled workforce.