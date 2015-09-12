Give donation only to genuine charitable organisations: info secy

Secretary Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Muhammad Azam Saturday said Pakistan is a leading charitable country but people need to exercise caution while making donations to ensure welfare of the poor.

He said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is also running awareness campaigns to highlight the importance of giving donations to deserving people and organizations.

He said this while addressing a function as a chief guest organised by Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam, a charitable organisation, in connection with Quaid-e-Azam death anniversary, Defense Day and Independence Day.

He appreciated the welfare and educational achievements of the Anjuman Faiz-ul-Islam.

Azam called on students to follow Quaid’s message,” Unity, Faith and Discipline”. He further pressed that the country got freedom after unprecedented sacrifices of forefathers and now it is responsibility of youth to demonstrate unity and cohesion to ensure prosperity and progress of the country.