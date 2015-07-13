Education is ‘key to progress’, says Shahbaz

LAHORE:

Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif claimed on Sunday that education was key to progress.

“The government is spending billions of rupees on the promotion of education. This will help end terrorism, extremism, poverty and unemployment in the country,” the chief minister said in a meeting on the Knowledge Park being set up in Lahore.

He further claimed that the project would be set up on a vast area and would be the ‘first of its kind’ in the city.

He said campuses of renowned educational institutions would be set up in Knowledge Park. Many research facilities would be available under one roof there, he said.

The chief minister said apart from local student the Knowledge Park would cater to the need of students from other countries. He said residential and recreational facilities for teachers and students would be available at the park. “Promotion of research, particularly in science and technology, is the need of the hour. The Knowledge Park will play an effective role in this regard,” he said.

Sharif stressed on the need to complete the project early so that desired goals in the education sector could be achieved. He ordered that a committee be formed and tasked with preparing a report on the progress on the project. He said Daanish Schools were providing quality education to the children in less-developed areas. “The standard of education at these schools is better than many renowned institutions,” he said.

Provincial Ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed and Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, the Planning and Development Board chairman, secretaries of Finance and Higher Education Departments and the Punjab Information Technology Board chairman attended the meeting.

