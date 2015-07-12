Knowledge Park to be first educational centre of international standard in the region: Shahbaz

The project of setting up Knowledge Park on a vast area in the city is unique and the first project of its kind in the history of the country, said Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif while presiding over a high level meeting to review the project of Knowledge Park of international standard on Sunday.

Provincial ministers Rana Mashhood Ahmed, Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha, Planning and Development chairman, secretaries of Finance, Higher Education departments, Punjab Information Technology Board chairman, educationists and officials concerned attended the meeting.

While addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that education is the only way towards rapid development and the goal of progress cannot be achieved without education.

Therefore, he said, the Punjab government is spending billions of rupees on the programmes for the promotion of quality education. He said that problems like terrorism, extremism, poverty and unemployment will be eradicated through promotion of education and the government is taking special measures for promotion of education.

“Through Daanish schools, quality education has been made available to the children of low income segments in backward areas of the province and better education than prestigious institutions is being provided in the schools,” he elaborated.

The chief minister said that the project of Knowledge Park has been evolved under the strategy of promotion of education and it is a revolutionary project in the noble mission of promotion of education as local students as well as of other countries will be able to get education in the educational institutions which will be established in the Knowledge Park. He said that residential, recreational and other facilities for teachers and local and foreign students will be available in the park.

“Promotion of education, research and science and technology is the need of the hour and the park is of vital importance for the promotion of education and research,” he added.

Shahbaz said that the park has to be furthered without wasting any time as it will leave a positive impact on the development of education sector. He also issued instructions for setting up a sub-committee which will present final report after reviewing all matters regarding the project.