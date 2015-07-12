Corruption worth millions unmasked in Sindh education dept

A list of 34 officers of the Sindh education department has been forwarded to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). According to the list sent by the education department, more than 10,000 fake recruitments were made in former education minister’s tenure.

The names of 34 officers found guilty of committing corruption have been forwarded to the NAB. According to reports, former director schools Karachi is among the list of names who have been accused of being involved in high-level corruption. Education experts say merit needs to be upheld in order to better the situation.

Corruption of higher officials of the education department has also been highlighted as a reason by the experts due to which nearly 4,000 schools have been closed down in Sindh. According to the education department, corruption of officers has caused great loss to the national exchequer.