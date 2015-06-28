PU introduces new exams policy for BA/BSc

The Punjab University (PU), an oldest seat of learning in the sub-continent, first time in its 133-year history, will conduct BA and BSc exams in two parts instead of two-year composite exam.

PU Controller Examination Professor Dr Shahid Munir unfolding the distinctive features of new policy on Sunday said that earlier, BA and BSc annual composite exam were conducted after two years from the date of qualifying intermediate exams which he added, was a burden on students.

He said that marathon discussion was conducted and varsity high level academic council comprising all deans and chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mujahid Kamran in principle approved the holding of BA/BSc exams in Part-I and II from 2016 and abolished century old system of composite exam from 2017. The Syndicate at its recent meeting also fully endorsed the decisions of the academic council.

He said that philosophy behind it was to reduce the burden on students, better dissemination of knowledge and improvement in academic profile of students.

Dr Shahid said that all affiliated colleges had already been directed that the course outlines of BA/BSc may be split or revised into two parts with revised regulations and the separate exam to be conducted from upcoming years on the pattern of SSC, HSC, B com, LLB and MA/MSc.

Regarding the supplementary exams, he said that candidate failing in two subjects may not be declared full fail and be allowed to appear in supplementary exams in only failing subjects.

Dr Shahid said that nearly 138,000 regular and private students appeared in BA/BSc exams 2015 conducted last month. He said the PU was the largest public sector varsity in Pakistan with the highest number of 80 teaching disciplines with bare minimum fee structure which ranked the third best.

Replying to yet another question regarding jurisdiction of the varsity, he said that candidates belonging to Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Okara, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Quetta civil divisions including all federal government colleges in addition to Gilgit and Skardu appear in exams while candidates from other areas can also take part in PU exams subject on provision of NOC from educational institutions concerned.