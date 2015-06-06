‘Aalim Online’ Aamir Liaquat admits to buying Axact fake degree

Showman and televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has reportedly admitted in a statement to the Federal Investigation Agency that he had bought a fake degree from Axact, a news channel reported on Saturday.

According to the channel, Aamir Liaquat had given a statement that he had obtained a degree in history from Ashwood University at the cost of $1136. According to his disclosure, Aamir used his friend’s credit card and made the payment through his mobile phone. As per the data recovered from Axact’s main server and Aamir Liaquat’s profile in 2012 at Geo News’s website, the same degree has been attributed to him.

A screengrab of a news channel showing details of ‘Dr’ Aamir Liaqat transaction with Axact for obtaining a fake degree from Axact’s Ashwood University.

Sources in the FIA told the news channel that FIA had also Aamir Liaqat’s data in Axact’s main server. Also, Aamir Liaquat’s official address and email address was also recovered from Axact’s main server.

According to FIA sources, upon presentation of documentary evidence, Aamir Liaquat conceded before FIA Director Shahid Hayat that the degree was fake.