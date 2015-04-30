Malala’s attackers sentenced to life imprisonment in Pakistan

A public prosecutor says a Pakistani court has sentenced 10 militants to life in prison for their involvement in the 2012 attack on teenage activist Malala Yousafzai.

Public prosecutor Sayed Naeem said the court announced the ruling Thursday at an undisclosed location because of security reasons.

Malala was shot in the head by the Pakistani Taliban in valley of Swat for advocating education for women.

Malala, 17, won world acclaim for her campaign and last year was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Pakistan is also seeking the arrest of Mullah Fazlullah, the Taliban leader who ordered the attack.

Malala was initially treated in Pakistan, but was later flown to a hospital in Britain, where she now lives with her family.

This article was originally published in the Star.