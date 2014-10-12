Sartaj informs UN chief of India’s ceasefire violations

Adviser to the Prime Minister on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has written to UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon about Indian’s continuing aggression on the Line of Control (LoC).

In his letter, Aziz informed the UN chief about the latest ceasefire violations by India and urged him to resolve the Kashmir issue in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions.

The adviser further reminded the international community of its responsibility towards this issue.

According to Radio Pakistan, Aziz pointed out in his letter that Kashmir dispute was one of the longest outstanding issues on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

“UNSC in its resolutions had promised holding of a plebiscite in occupied Kashmir, under the auspices of the United Nations, granting right to self-determination to the people of Kashmir and these resolutions are still valid though unimplemented to date,” he said in the letter, adding that for decades, Pakistan has been reminding UN and the international community to fulfill this promise, in the interest of durable peace and security in the region.

Aziz recalled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s latest address to the UN General Assembly and said the premier had emphasised that Kashmir issue needed to be resolved.

“We cannot draw a veil over the issue of Kashmir until it is addressed in accordance with the wishes of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

Aziz said unfortunately, India has adopted a policy that runs counter to its stated desire to engage in a serious bilateral dialogue with Pakistan.

“India cancelled, unilaterally and without any plausible justification, the Foreign Secretary level talks that were scheduled to be held on August 25 this year,” he stated.

Aziz said India has now escalated the situation along the LoC and the Working Boundary. “While exercising its right to self-defence, Pakistan has exercised utmost restraint and responsibility in responding to these provocations,” he added.

As he concluded his letter, the adviser said the Pakistani government sincerely hopes that better sense would prevail on the Indian side to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

At least 13 Pakistani civilians have been killed and several injured since the start of the skirmishes earlier this week. India claimed that nine of its civilians have also been killed by firing of Pakistani troops. The border clashes are one of the worst since the two neighbours agreed to a landmark ceasefire deal in 2003.