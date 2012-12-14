Weight loss linked to diabetes risk reduction

National Institute of Diabetes and Endocrinology Director Prof Zaman Shaikh said the loss of a kilogramme of body weight slashed the risk of diabetes by 16 percent.

He said weight reduction was crucial for people as 80 percent of diabetes type-two patients in Pakistan were overweight.

“Type-two diabetes is largely acquired due to a sedentary life style, over eating and little control over weight gain,” he said.

Zaman expressed serious concern about the steady increase in obesity among children and youth of the country. “This trend has to be curtailed on an emergency basis to protect the country from an epidemic,” he added.

He urged parents to limit the time their children watched television. An hour of vigorous activity was also essential to develop a healthy life style, he said. “This could be brisk walk or outdoor games including traditional baraf-pani, kho-kho, pithoo, hockey, cricket and football,” he said.

Parents should improve their children’s willpower and substitute carbonated drinks with water and low-fat milk, Zaman said. “Calorically dense food like samosas, pakoras, bun kebabs, burgers, pizzas and fast food should be replaced with fruits, vegetables, nuts and cereals for children,” he said.

He said fast foods were usually high in saturated fat, salt and cholesterol with very little vitamins, calcium and folic acid.

“We have to be role models for our children and start with changing our own lifestyles,” he said. He said health costs related to obesity were tremendous as it caused health problems ranging from diabetes to heart problems, stroke, osteo-arthritis, hypertension, depression and psychological problems.