Fame makes you crazy: Robert Pattinson

Twilight star Robert Pattinson says fame can make people crazy. The 26-year-old actor, who recently reconciled with actress girlfriend Kristen Stewart following her momentary indiscretion with director Rupert Sanders last August, says his global super-stardom has taken his toll, reported Showbiz spy. “Maybe I didn’t even have any sanity to begin with. I feel like that has happened a little bit. I’ve seen a lot of people dealing with fame and they go crazy quickly and it’s frightening,” he said. The British actor is currently gearing up for the final instalment of the vampire franchise The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 which will hit theatres on November I6.