Anna Amemiya, Japanese Idol, has human body, anime head

A Japanese model isn’t masking her intentions to be famous, but she is wearing a mask. Her name is Anna Amemiya and she has earned a certain amount of recognition by wearing a giant mask based on the facial features normally associated with anime comics and cartoons. She first popped onto the Japanese pop scene as a model in 2010 and released a DVD in December of that year. So far, her biggest contribution to local culture was the life-size pillow featuring her body, according to OddityCentral. Amemiya, 22, reportedly only appears in public with the giant head, which makes it easy for fans to spot her in her latest endeavor: A play in Tokyo called “Venus Fantasista,” which is based on a Japanese mobile game about a ragtag group of beautiful girls who form a soccer team, RocketNews24.com reported.