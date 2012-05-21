Govt planning over 4,000 jobs for disabled

The government has started work on a policy envisaging allocation of one percent budget, filling of 4,049 quota posts and issuance of special cards to the disabled persons who are 2.49 percent of country’s population. The Ministry of Human Rights has been assigned the task following the National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights recommended around 20 steps for the welfare of the special persons to end their sense of deprivation.

A senior official told APP that the ministry has already started legislation process as a draft bill has been forwarded to the cabinet, in light of the UN Convention for the rights of the disabled persons. The official said the ministry is devising a strategy to launch certification of disabled persons at Tehsil level instead of district headquarters to ensure registration of maximum people with disabilities.

“So far, only 82,000 disabled persons have been issued NADRA cards. We have asked the Authority to expedite the process by advertising it in media, through its mobile teams and assigning task to all of its offices,” he said. The ministry has tasked the Secretary Establishment to ensure filling of all 4,049 vacant posts reserved for the disabled persons in government sector. Moreover, in collaboration with the Federal Board of

Revenue, observance of job quota would be ensured in private sector also. As per recommendation, the authorities concerned would be persuaded to develop special car parking, toilets and special counters for the disabled persons at all places.

The special counters, currently specified for parliamentarians at airports would be allocated for the disabled persons as work has been initiated in this regard. He said the Railways Ministry is being pursued to allocate special seats for the disabled persons in trains and that the same facility would be reserved in the public transport also. The working for a free of cost facility for all the disabled students has been started, he added. As per the NA body’s recommendations, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has also initiated awareness drive to change the people’s attitude towards the disabled persons. The Director General Human Rights has been tasked to pursue the Finance Ministry for allocation of one percent of the budget for the disabled persons.

The chief secretaries of provinces and the Secretary Establishment Division will ensure inclusion of special clause in all jobs advertisements for 10-year relaxation in maximum age limit for the disabled, he added. The ministry has also launched working on an action plan for the welfare of around 100,000 special prisoners, besides ensuring free entry in zoos and other parks for the disabled children.

AIOU to set up information desk for research work: The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will set up an information desk at its main campus central library to help students in their research and reference work.

The centre will provide easy access to the required data in different disciplines, AIOU Vice Chancellor Nazir Ahmed Sangi said in statement on Saturday. “Today, our students are enjoying state-of-the-art facilities. Many new projects meant to further improve the environment and to introduce modern facilities are also in the pipeline,” he said.

The AIOU is also arranging training of its academic staff that will give a big boost to their competency for educating the students, he added. Dr Sangi said the AIOU has witnessed immense growth and development at various levels during the past three years. He said the AIOU offers education from basic to doctorate level in various disciplines, with the main objective of providing skill-based and vocational knowledge, with job-oriented approach.