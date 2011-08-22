Punjab Fisheries Department offers training course for fish farmers

Fisheries Research and Training Institute of Punjab Fisheries Department is arranging a six-day training course for fish farmers which will start from August 22. Participants of the training course will be given the latest scientific information about fish farming.

Modern techniques for fish farming will also be taught about in the course and latest technologies introduced. The course will also impart training to the fish farmers to establish new farms and upgrade old ones. The course will be held in fisheries sub-training center situated in Rawal Town, Islamabad.