Garden of unfulfilled dreams… since 1998

It was 1998 and Mohammad Shahabuddin, a middle-aged man employed in a chemicals factory, bought a plot of land at Saadi Gardens, a housing project opposite New Sabzi Mandi. Thirteen years have elapsed ever since, but Shahabuddin, now nearing retirement, is yet to even see where his plot is situated inside the society.

“We were granted a lease six months ago, but when I visited Saadi Gardens, I could not spot any developments. The land was barren,” Shahabuddin told Pakistan Today. “When I bought the plot, I thought that I would construct a house and rent it out. This way, I could live off the rent. That isn’t possible any more.”

The Saadi Gardens project was launched in 1993 by a company named Pakland Group. This project not only had residential but commercial plots as well, measuring between 120 square yards to 400 square yards. Pakland had leased these plots on reasonable instalments that were to be paid over a period of five years.

In principle, those who bought land in 1993 should have taken possession of their plots by 1998. In actuality, those who bought land have no idea when they can take possession.

While would-be owners are not required to pay instalments any more, they are forced to pay money under different charges and overheads. Most now accuse Pakland of minting money from prospective owners on one pretext or the other. “In 2004, Pakland sent me a letter demanding urgent payment of Rs 18,000 on the pretext of ‘development charges’.

Many like me were outraged and even protested at Pakland’s office. Most did not pay charges at the time, but later had to deposit this money after several notices from Pakland. I deposited the amount in 2006,” Mohammad Amin, another would-be tenant, told Pakistan Today. Another would-be plot owner, Seema, told Pakistan Today that her family had been waiting to take possession of their plot since 1998 but have been given no word on when they could do so.

“For the past three years, I have been paying ground rent and maintenance charges, which were not supposed to be paid. I don’t know when they will give us what we are entitled to,” she said. Shahabuddin argued that many faced the same issues, but only a handful were ever handed documents to prove ownership. “While granting lease papers to me, Pakland gave me 32 feet of additional space. I had to pay Rs 150,000 for these 32 feet, even though it was neither my land nor did I want it,” he said.

Some would-be owners, such as Qamar, remain hopeful. “I have been waiting for 13 years now, but I have confidence in the management of Pakland. They are not swindlers and will lease us our land,” he said.

Qamar argued that even though Pakland is taking its time, but they were “a much better lot” than Mehran Housing. “I hope they give us our lease as soon as possible and we become the rightful owners of our plots,” he concluded.

When Pakistan Today visited the head office of Pakland Housing, situated at main Shahrah-e-Faisal, the officials present refused to comment on the matter. The personal assistant of the project director, after consultation with his boss, replied that the project director only meets with those who have a stake in the housing society. Junior staffers then manhandled this scribe, before asking him to leave the office.

When Pakistan Today contacted the public dealing officer of the Karachi Building Control Authority (KBCA), Naseem Farah, she asked for three days, claiming that the record for the project was very old and needed to be dug up. Three days later, she claimed that the Saadi Gardens project did not fall under the jurisdiction of the KBCA but under the cantonment board.