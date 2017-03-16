Trump administration backs India’s NSG bid

WASHINGTON: The US on Thursday said it is working with India and NSG members to push for New Delhi’s membership in the elite grouping, indicating that there is no change in America’s policy on the issue under the Trump administration.

“The United States supports India’s full membership in the four multilateral export control regimes, and we believe that India is ready for NSG membership,” a State Department spokesperson told Indian media.

The spokesperson was responding to questions on the position of the Trump administration on India’s bid to be a member of the 48-member Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG).

“We have worked and continue to work closely with our Indian counterparts and the NSG Participating Governments to help advance India’s case for membership,” the State Department official said, indicating that there has been no change in the US policy towards India’s NSG membership bid under the Trump administration.