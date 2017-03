HYDERABAD: Sindh High Court (SHC) Hyderabad bench judge Justice Syed Saeeduddin Nasir on Thursday passed away at Civil Hospital due to cardiac arrest.

According to medical superintendent, Justice Nasir was immediately referred to Karachi while an ambulance having ventilator was also arranged but, he lost life on the way.

Reportedly, CM Sindh had also offered helicopter to transfer Justice Nasir to Karachi.