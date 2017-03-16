Ronaldinho all praise for Shahid Afridi ahead of Pakistan visit

Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho Gaucho recently announced that he is visiting Pakistan and is all praise for Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi.

“Happy by the words (of) Shahid Afridi BOOM BOOM cricket hero from Pakistan. I look forward to my visit to Pakistan in July,” said Ronaldinho in a Tweet.

Feliz pelas palavras Shahid Afridi BOOM BOOM herói de críquete do Paquistão. Aguardo c grande expectativa minha visita ao Paquistão em julho — Ronaldinho Gaúcho (@10Ronaldinho) March 15, 2017

Shahid Afridi immediately responded on Twitter, saying that he’s waiting to welcome the legend footballer in Pakistan and looking forward to brief him about his charity work as well.

[email protected] Awaiting ur arrival brazilian superstar and (football legend. Will be a pleasure to show u my (Pakistan). #HopeNotOut” Tweeted Shahid Afridi, while responding to Ronaldinho’s post.

– Welcome @10Ronaldinho it is good to see more international sportsmen visiting my beloved country… #football #Pakistan — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 14, 2017

Last Sunday, Ronaldinho released a short video on his Twitter profile, in which he announced “Pakistan, I am coming,” while carrying Pakistan’s national flag.

Ronaldinho is invited to Pakistan by UK-based Leisure Leagues for an exhibition 7-a-side match between Pakistan and rest of world. Dutch George Boetang and Englishman David James are also speculated as other players who have consented to visit Pakistan.