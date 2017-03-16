Robbers gun down security guard upon resistance in Faisalabad

FAISLABAD: Armed robbers gunned down a private security guard upon resistance during a robbery here on Thursday.

Police said that three armed robbers barged into a medical store located in Peoples Colony of Faisalabad.

The guard deployed for the security of the medical store offered resistance after which the robbers opened straight fire killing him on the spot and fled from the scene.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and the police after registering a case into the incident have started the investigation.