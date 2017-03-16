Policeman injured in firing incident succumbs to wounds

LAHORE: Police official Mian Rizwan, who was injured in a firing incident near Lady Wellington Hospital in Lahore on Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries at the Mayo Hospital on Thursday morning, according to media reports.

At least three policemen were injured on Tuesday when some unidentified men opened fire on them near Lady Wellington Hospital at Lahore’s Ravi Road.

The attackers who were in a car fled after the incident.

The injured cops were rushed to Mayo Hospital where constable Zafar Iqbal died on the spot whereas constable Mian Rizwan succumbed to his injuries today.

The third victim Afzal is still in critical condition at the Mayo Hospital.

