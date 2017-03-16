PM briefed on master plan, uplift projects in Gwadar

Nawaz directs to expedite work on Western Link routes to link Balochistan’s port city with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was briefed on progress of various development projects of Gwadar upon his arrival at this port city on the southwestern coast of Balochistan.

Gwadar Development Authority Director General Dr Sajjad Hussain made a presentation regarding water supply, electricity, road connectivity, land acquisition, special economic zones, capacity enhancement and performance of the authority. The prime minister was also briefed on the Gwadar City Master Plan that is being developed in cooperation with China.

Nawaz approved the desalination plant for water supply of Gwadar. Financing of the plant would be explored through the public private partnership, otherwise the federal government and the government of Balochistan would finance the project. The prime minister stated that the government has focused on development including energy, infrastructure, health facilities and socio-economic uplift of the people.

He emphasised that priority should be given to employment of local people in development projects and directed for early completion of the Vocational Training Institute at Gwadar for skill development and employability of local youth. He expressed satisfaction over the security provided for the projects and routes. He also directed to expedite work on the Western Link routes so that Gwadar is linked to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province early.

He directed to expedite pace of work on road links in interior Balochistan. The prime minister stated that CPEC was an integral part of major regional connectivity and holds huge potential for development of Pakistan and the region. He stated that the Gwadar Port was the gateway of CPEC and it would change the destiny of the people. He said that the expressway and new international airport along with free zone and business complex would make Gwadar an attractive destination for investors.

“Our government has provided necessary legal cover to ensure ease of business for foreign investors and many international companies are now keen to invest in Pakistan,” he said, and directed the Gwadar Development Authority to complete legal and administrative formalities and timely completion of ongoing and planned projects.

The briefing was also attended by Balochistan Governor Muhammad Khan Achakzai, Chief Minister Nawab Sanaullah Zehri, Federal Minister for Ports and Shipping Mir Hasil Khan Bazinjo, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Railways Khawja Saad Rafiq, Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions Abdul Qadir Baloch and other senior officials.

Earlier, the prime minister was received by the governor and the chief minister upon arrival at the Pasni Airport. Prime Minister Nawaz travelled on the newly-built 136-kilometre long Pasni-Gwadar road to personally inspect the quality and observe the development work. The Pasni-Gwadar section is part of the Makran Coastal Highway project.

In his meeting with cabinet and Balochistan Assembly members, Prime Minister Nawaz said that the development was the priority of federal government as was evident from the projects initiated during the last three years. He said that the coalition government of Balochistan was the best manifestation of harmony and maturity of politics.

The prime minister stated that good governance and better service delivery were the cardinal principles of the government. He emphasised that the elected members should work hard to provide services to the masses. During the meeting, the cabinet and assembly members appreciated the prime minister’s personal interest in restoration of law and order in the province.