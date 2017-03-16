Pakistan to become world’s 20th powerful economy by 2030

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan is expected to be among the world’s most powerful economies by 2030, said a report carried by World Economic Forum on its website.

The report, titled “The long view: how will the global economic order change by 2050?” ranked 32 countries by their projected global gross domestic product by Purchasing Power Parity (PPP) and Pakistan has been placed at No.20 in the list. It was prepared by PricewaterhouseCoopers, one of the world’s largest professional-services firms.

PPP is used by macroeconomists to determine the economic productivity and standards of living among countries across a certain time period. While PwC’s findings show some of the countries including No 1. China—$38.008 trillion, NO.2. United States—$23.475 trillion, NO.3. India—$19.511 trillion, No. 6. Russia—$4.736 trillion, No 7. Germany—$4.707 trillion, No 10. United Kingdom—$3.638 trillion, No 11. France—$3.377 trillion while No. 20 Pakistan — $1.868 trillion. Other countries like Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Egypt, Bangladesh, Australia, South Korea etc. are right near the top of the list in 13 years, they also have numerous economies slipping or rising massively by 2030.