Pakistan becoming ‘world’s terrorism factory’: Indian diplomat at UNHRC

An Indian diplomat accused Pakistan of becoming the ‘world’s terrorism factory’ at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, saying that the neighbouring country is becoming world’s terrorism factory.

Nabanita Chakrabarti, the Indian diplomat to the UNHRC, also accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism, according to a report in the Times of India (TOI).

“Apart from becoming world’s terrorism factory, Pakistan has also alienated its own people through continued mistreatment of minorities,” the Indian diplomat claimed.

She levelled accusations against Pakistan for destabilising Indian control over occupied Kashmir by supporting the Kashmiri freedom movement and promoting infiltration.

“Pakistan backed terror outfits are main challenge to protecting human rights of our citizens in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” she said during the 34th session of the council.

The Indian diplomat claimed that Pakistan was selective in its approach to tackling terror groups operating within and outside Pakistan.

She continued that terrorism was the “grossest violation of human rights and should be so acknowledged by any impartial and objective observer.”

The Indian diplomat said Pakistan was misusing the council’s platform to make fallacious references about India’s “internal matters” pertaining to Occupied Kashmir.

She claimed Indian Occupied “Jammu and Kashmir is part of a pluralistic and secular democracy, where an independent judiciary, and active media and a vibrant civil society guarantee freedoms.”

Courtesy: Times of India