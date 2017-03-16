New Heath Ledger documentary in the works

A new documentary about the Oscar nominated actor, Heath Ledger is in the making.

According to People, Spike-TV documentary, titled I Am: Heath Ledger, is all set to be aired in May this year.

The Australian actor will be subject of the Spike TV original series, I Am, and the focus of the documentary will be the actor’s life and his untimely death.

The documentary will include input from those in the Australian actor’s ‘inner circle’.

The Dark Knight actor was found dead on January 22, 2008, due to overdose from a medical prescription.

In an interview with ABC News, Heath’s father shared that the night before his death, Heath told his sister that he was having trouble sleeping. He also had an interview with the famed director Stephen Spielberg the next morning.

“Basically, Heath was complaining about not being able to sleep, because he was busy, he was meeting Steven Spielberg the next morning.”

He also said, “He really needed to be bright and shiny and he was finding it difficult with a chest cold, or the chest infection to sleep.”

His sister was saying to him, “well Heath, you can’t take you know, sleeping tablets on top of prescription medication, you know its not a good mixture.” And he sort of said, “Katie, Katie, look…it’ll be fine, you know, I just need to get some sleep.”‘ he added.

Heath’s family, including mother Sally, father Kim and sister Kate attended the 2009 Academy Awards and accepted his posthumous Best Supporting Actor Oscar for The Dark Knight.