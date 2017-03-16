Javed Latif apologises to Murad Saeed

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member National Assembly (MNA) Javed Latif on Thursday apologised to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Murad Saeed for the scuffle that took place outside the parliament lobby.

Earlier, National Assembly (NA) Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has ordered to conduct an inquiry into the scuffle.

According to details, Murad Saeed punched Javed Latif on face outside parliament lobby when Javed Latif criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan on his statement regarding foreign players. Murad Saeed also alleged that Javed Latif called his leader ‘traitor’.

Ayaz Sadiq has said that the incident is condemnable and ordered inquiry to find out about the responsible person behind this incident.

Leader of the Opposition Syed Khurshid Shah said that sanctity of institutions should not be violated, those who want to fight should go to some other place.

Members of National Assembly said that the matter has become intense due to Imran Khan’s comments in which he called foreign cricketers ‘phateechar’ and demanded that situation should be calmed down.