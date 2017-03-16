Indian interference violation of international law, Pakistan tells UNHRC

GENEVA: Pakistan informed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session that Indian interference was a violation of international law.

In response to India, Pakistan stated that the statement of India’s National Security Advisor and the arrest of Kulbhushan Yadav were evidence of New Delhi’s interference.

Pakistan arrested RAW agent Kulbhushan Yadav from Balochistan, in March 2016, who confessed to fueling the Baloch separatist movement and attempts to sabotage the CPEC project.

Pakistan has also provided written evidence of India’s interference to the United Nations Secretary-General which says the statement of Aseemanand in the Samjhota Express terrorism case is important and the role of Colonel Purohit cannot be dismissed.

Aseemanand had confessed to being the mastermind of the Samjhota Express terrorist attack of February 2007 and identified Indian army officer Colonel Purohit as his accomplice.

Pakistan also called on India to be answerable for atrocities being committed in Occupied Kashmir, where since July 2016, over 20,000 Kashmiris have been targeted. Raising the issue of the use of pellet guns on Kashmiris by Indian forces, Pakistan said this was a clear case of brutality.

Pakistan stressed that India should resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions.