Imran Khan meets Indian politician Shashi Tharoor in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan met an Indian delegation led by Shashi Tharoor, an Indian politician in Islamabad, according to a party statement.

According to the PTI statement released on Twitter, Imran Khan met the Indian delegation led by the Lok Sabha member.

The two sides discussed about PTI’s vision and other political issues.

Imran Khan informed the visitors about the PTI’s efforts and the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Several PTI leaders including Fawad Chaudhry, Aleem Khan, and Aun Chaudhry also attended the meeting.