ECP rejects disqualification references against Imran Khan, Jehangir Tareen

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Thursday rejected disqualification references against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen, according to media reports.

The two references were sent by the National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq seeking disqualification of Khan and Tareen.

PTI spokesperson Naeemul Haque said, “Following ECP’s ruling, NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq should be disqualified.” while addressing to media.

“The speaker’s reference was based on malafide intentions,” he added. Following the commission’s decision, PTI has decided to launch a protest against Sadiq.