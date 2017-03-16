Did Jamaat-e-Islami lionize the killer of Russian ambassador to Turkey?

Jamaat-e-Islami, one of Pakistan’s Islamist political parties, appears to have endorsed the killer of the Russian ambassador to Turkey by posting a photo on a Facebook page affiliated with them.



In response to criticism, the supporters of the party claimed that it is not the official Facebook page of the party.

However, the official Twitter account of Jamaat-e-Islami is linked to the same Facebook page.

The Russian ambassador to Turkey was shot in the back and killed as he gave a speech at an Ankara art gallery on Monday by an off-duty police officer who shouted: “Don’t forget Aleppo” and “Allahu Akbar” as he opened fire.

The assassination of the Russian ambassador indicated the consequences of the security lapse that allowed it to happen.

It was considered as an act of terrorism and pointed to a deterioration of security following the rise of militant attacks in Turkey.

The incident drew international condemnation by state governments as the safety of diplomats is one of the oldest conventions of statecraft.

The attack, caught on video and widely circulated on social media, was a grisly reminder of the spillover faced by both Turkey and Russia from the Syrian civil war, where they are on opposing sides and where Russian-backed Syrian forces last week ended rebel resistance in the northern city of Aleppo.