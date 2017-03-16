Death row convict hanged in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA:A death row convict was executed in the Central Jail Gujranwala in the early hours of Thursday morning according to media reports.

The dead body of the convict was handed over to his heirs after the execution.

Muhammad Gulzar, a policeman, had killed Muhammad Shafiq, Irfan and Muhammad Sultan outside the court of Special Judicial Magistrate Taseer Ahmad in Zila Kutchery on May 20, 2002 to take revenge of his brother’s murder.

A special court had awarded him death sentence in 2003 and he was hanged in the Central Jail Gujranwala today.

Three terrorists were hanged at a ‘high security prison’ in Sahiwal on Wednesday for their involvement in crimes against armed forces and law enforcement agencies. Terrorists Said Zaman Khan, Shawaleh and Muhammad Zeeshan were tried by military courts.

