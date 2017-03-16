CTD arrest two terrorists belonging to banned organisation

RAWALPINDI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested at least two terrorists of a banned organisation and took them into custody during an operation on Wednesday, according to reports.

According to details, the CTD personnel conducted this operation near Jabbar Road in Rawalpindi on an intelligence report.

One hand grenade, explosive material, four detonators and a suicide jacket were all recovered from the arrested terrorists.

The terrorists have been shifted to some undisclosed location for further investigation.