Building of PM’s office marked ‘life-threatening’

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has declared the prime minister’s office building ‘life-threatening’ for natural and man-made disasters, Pakistan Today has learned.

The Directorate of Emergency and Disaster Management of the corporation pointed out that the fire prevention, protection, and life safety arrangements in wake of any disaster have not been installed which are violations of CDA’s Building and Life Safety Regulations, 2010.

In a notice served to the prime minister’s office administration deputy secretary, it is stated that the emergency and disaster directorate have been issued six notices in this regard. Previously, notices were served in June 2011, June 2012, September 2013, March 2015, and August 2015 but to no avail.

After inspecting the building, officials of the emergency directorate recommended the installation of fire prevention equipment.

“It is disheartening to hear that the top office of our country does not have fire prevention equipment. If the building of the prime minister’s office is lacking these facilities then how can we expect other any buildings to abide by CDA building standards?” said the director of building control.

However, there fire staff are deployed along with dedicated fire tenders at the disposal of the PM’s office for any untoward incident.

According to the notice available with Pakistan Today, it is stated that the notice was served following meetings with the officials of the PM secretariat.

Curiously, the department also issued a notice to the capital’s foremost civic agency, CDA headquarters, on the same issue. The CDA is supposed to regulate and enforce buildings bylaws in the capital but does not follow its own standards.

The same department also pointed out on March 9 that many other building in the capital also lack fire prevention equipment, including Marriott Hotel, Serena Hotel, Holiday Inn Hotel, Secretary ISE Tower, Centaurus Mall, Saudi Pak Towers, State Life Insurance Corporation Building, Oil and Gas Development Company (OGDCL), UBL tower, Shaheed Millat Secretariat, and the NICL building located at Blue Area, Islamabad.

When contacted, Islamabad Mayor /CDA Chairman Sheikh Anser Aziz said that he was unaware of the development. If the directorate issued the notices to any building after inspection, then this is a good omen, he added. Responding to a question, the mayor said “the notices issued to the PM’s office and the CDA headquarters are alarming. However, the authority will make every effort to enforce fire prevention and life safety regulations across the capital as per CDA’s standards.”

Repeated attempts were made to call the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad, but he was not available for comment.