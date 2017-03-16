Balochistan leading Pakistan towards economic stability: PM Nawaz

GWADAR: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said Balochistan is fast leading Pakistan’s path towards economic stability.

A smooth road network is crucial for the development of a region, PM Nawaz said as he addressed a public gathering in the port city.

“Once hit by terrorism, this province is now witnessing development to change the fate of the country and itself,” the premier said.

“I believe I am the first prime minister of Pakistan to stay the night in Gwadar. This is my love for Gwadar, its people and for Balochistan,” he added.

The prime minister said that schools, factories, and businesses flourish when road networks are established.

He criticised the past governments for neglecting Gwadar.

The PM arrived on a two-day visit to Gwadar from Pasni on Wednesday, where he inspected the road network up to Gwadar. He was briefed by Director General Gwadar Development Authority regarding the developmental projects’ progress.