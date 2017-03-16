Ayaz suggests NA, Lok Sabha to work together on legislation

Shashi Tharoor-led Indian parliamentary delegation calls on NA speaker in Islamabad

National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq on Wednesday stressed for exploring possibilities of joint collaboration between the National Assembly and the Lok Sabha in legislative drafting, rules of business and other parliamentary practices.

He was talking to a Indian parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor who called on him here at the Parliament House. Lok Sabha Member Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajya Sabha Member Swapan Dasgupta were also present in the meeting.

The Indian delegation is in Islamabad to attend a three-day Asian Parliamentary Assembly meeting which will be concluded on Thursday (today). Talking to the Indian delegation, the speaker said that elected representatives of Pakistan and India had a responsibility to build strong and meaningful relations between two neighbouring countries.

Both the sides met in an atmosphere of mutual cordiality, discussed variety of issues which are affecting the relations between parliaments of the two countries. Ayaz said that dialogues and interaction between both the countries from all levels must be directed towards peace in the region. He called for regular interaction between lawmakers of Pakistan and India for enhancing bilateral cooperation.

While apprising the delegation about the formation of a Parliamentary Friendship Group in the National Assembly, the speaker said that the group could play an important role in the parliamentary diplomacy and strengthening the relations between the parliaments. He informed that 90 friendship groups had been constituted in the National Assembly, which were playing vibrant and active role in parliamentary diplomacy.

On the occasion, Shashi Tharoor said that parliamentary diplomacy was an excellent way of bringing two nations more closer which were already tied in cultural and historic bonds. The Indian delegation agreed for regular interaction between Pakistani and Indian parliamentarians. They also discussed the working of the standing committees, especially Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and decided to mutually share the experiences and practices.