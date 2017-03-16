Asad Khattak reaches Karachi to meet Mufti Naeem

KARACHI: Asad Bashir Khattak in efforts to reconcile with wife Veena Malik, reached Karachi on Thursday to meet prominent religious scholar Mufti Naeem.

The development came five days after a family court granted them divorce, ending their three-year marriage.

The court in Lahore accepted Veena’s ‘khula’ (divorce) application and ruled in her favour after non-pursuance of the case by Khattak.

The break-up occurred since the couple had developed some differences and could not live together. According to media reports, Veena Malik had complaints of being roughly treated by her husband.

However, Mufti Naeem of has offered his mediation in this matter in order to amicably resolve this issue.

It remains to be seen if Mufti Naeem is able to solve their differences, Asad Khattak seems to be optimistic while Veena still insists on separation.

He reached Jamia Binoria where Veena Malik was also likely to come.

Khattak, while talking to the media said that he would struggle to save his family from breaking up.

Also, in a message on Twitter, he said ‘everything would be sorted out’.